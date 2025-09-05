Two murdered women whose remains were discovered in storage at the University of Edinburgh have finally been laid to rest 90 years after their deaths.

A BBC appeal to find the relatives of Isabella Ruxton and Mary Rogerson, who were murdered by Isabella’s husband Dr Buck Ruxton in 1935, came after the university uncovered the women's skulls and bones in its archive.

The women were murdered in Lancaster and their bodies found in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway - in a case which became known as the ‘Jigsaw Murders’. The remains were sent to the University of Edinburgh where scientists worked to identify the bodies.

There was complexity as to how the women would be identified due to Dr Ruxton’s skills as a surgeon as he had purposely made identification difficult.

But experts at the University of Edinburgh used new forensic technology to build evidence against Dr Ruxton.

Police hold back a crowd outside Strangeways gaol in Manchester before the execution of Dr Buck Ruxton for the murder of his wife Isabella Ruxton and her maid Mary Rogerson (Picture: Fox Photos) | Getty Images

It was dubbed ‘the trial of the century’ when Dr Ruxton was put on trial for the crimes. He was found guilty of the murder of his wife, but charges were dropped against him for the murder of Mary. Two months after the verdict, he was hanged at Strangeways Prison, where large crowds formed on the day.

Years later, the remains of Isabella and Mary were discovered in the university’s archive and an appeal was launched to try to trace the families of the two women.

Following that successful appeal, the women have now been laid to rest 90 years after they were murdered.

An Edinburgh University spokesperson said: "After an appeal to get in contact with the relatives of Isabella Ruxton and Mary Jane Rogerson, the women's remains have now been laid to rest in line with their respective families' wishes.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in this sensitive project, as well as members of the public who got in touch.”