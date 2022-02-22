Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Police were called to Stenhouse Gardens North at around 9.30am on Monday to reports of a woman having been found dead within a property.

Eyewitnesses said there were around 10 police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Edinburgh Crime: Man arrested in connection with death of a woman in Stenhouse Gardens North

Detectives have also been seen carrying out door to door inquiries and have asked residents for CCTV footage.

On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the death.

The news has sent shock waves through the community, with residents having spoken of their sadness.

One neighbour said: “All these police cars were outside just across from me. I work from home so happened to look out and see.

"It used to be such a peaceful community. I didn’t know the woman but she was young. It’s tragic.”

Another neighbour, who has lived in the area for more than a decade, said she was shocked to see such a huge police presence on the street.

"My daughter and granddaughter were here on Monday morning. As they got into the car to leave, they called me and told me I had to look out the window,” she said.

"I couldn’t believe it. It looked like about ten police cars and an ambulance then the white suits came.”

She added that it was primarily elderly people living in the area.

"Most folk here are quiet,” she said, adding: “Something like this is just so sad. Right on my doorstep.”

One resident, called Alan, echoed her thoughts. He said: “It's fairly quiet but more and more of the flats have temporary residents who come and go.”

He also paid tribute to the woman, and said his thoughts were with her family at this difficult time.

"It’s terrible. Everyone is shaken up by it,” he said.

"I hope the family gets answers about what happened to the woman.

The woman who died has yet to be identified and her cause of death is currently unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 9.30am on Monday, February 21, officers were called to a property in Stenhouse Gardens North, Edinburgh.

"A 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death."

