Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Anthony Kearney grabbed hold of Steven Raeburn by the shirt and launched him over rocks into the choppy waters of the Firth of Forth.

Kearney, 56, believed Mr Raeburn had kicked his Golden Retriever and acted violently in retaliation during the incident at the capital’s Granton in July 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruff justice: Anthony Kearney was fined for throwing an angler into the Firth of Forth

The fisherman denied he had kicked the pooch and said he was just stopping the dog raiding his bag full of fish.

Details of the unusual assault case were heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court as Kearney pleaded guilty to assault.

Sheriff Frank Crowe said the attack was “a totally disproportionate reaction” and sentenced Kearney to pay the angler £1000 in compensation.

Prosecutor Alan Wickham told the court Mr Raeburn was fishing at the breakwater at Granton Harbour in Edinburgh at around 3.45pm on July 16, 2019.

The sea angler spotted Kearney and friend walk towards him with the pup off its lead.

The dog made for Mr Raeburn’s fishing bag and he stepped in between the pet and his bag to stop it eating his catch.

Kearney then confronted Mr Raeburn, of Dunbar, East Lothian, believing he had kicked the dog away from his bag.

Mr Wickham said: “The accused grabbed Mr Raeburn by the t-shirt and both began to struggle.

“The accused pushed the complainer off the breakwater over the rocks and into the water.

“Mr Raeburn climbed out of the water and was hanging onto the rocks.

“The accused grabbed him again and pushed him off the rocks.”

READ MORE: Search for new angling talent stepped up as fishing edges back to normality

Mr Raeburn suffered “back abrasions” after landing in what was said to be “shallow water” and Kearney and his pal walked away.

The court also heard Kearney took the fisherman’s phone, which was later found nearby.

Solicitor Nicola Haston, defending, said her unemployed client had reacted badly after “hearing his dog yelp” and believed the angler had kicked his pet.

Ms Haston added: “He completely just lost it and should not have acted that way.

“He just saw red and acted in a manner that was unacceptable.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.