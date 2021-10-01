Rugby yob Edinburgh drug dealer caught up in road rage row

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Dale Cleeton, 29, became involved in a road rage confrontation with a motorist on a country road in Midlothian last year.

Cleeton and the man shouted and swore at each other before the thug pulled out a large knife and began waving it at the man.

Serial offender: Dale Cleeton

Shocked motorists who witnessed the altercation between the men on the outskirts of Penicuik at around 5.15pm on June 19 last year phoned the police and Cleeton was arrested and charged later that day.

Cleeton, c/o HMP Edinburgh, admitted the knife offence when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The yob is currently serving a 45 month jail sentence after he was caught with two kilos of cocaine worth around £220,000 in Edinburgh.

He was caged after admitting to being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier this year.

The sheriff court was told Cleeton had been assaulted by the other motorist during their confrontation.

Solicitor Stephen Knowles, defending, said witnesses had spoken of the motorist punching Cleeton to the face as he sat in his car.

But Mr Knowles did acknowledged the brandishing of the knife must have been “alarming” for the man.

Sheriff John Cook said: “This is a serious matter to introduce any sort of weapon into an argument.

“Once it is introduced very serious consequences can occur for all parties involved.”

Cleeton, a builder, was handed a 160-day custodial term to run concurrent to his existing sentence.

He pleaded guilty to uttering threats of violence and brandishing a knife and committing a breach of the peace at Den Road between the A702 and Carlos Road, Penicuik, Midlothian, on June 19 last year.

Cleeton hit the headlines in 2018 when he and three pools verbally abused rugby coach Eddie Jones outside a train station in Manchester.

The louts called Mr Jones “a f***ing baldy c***” and taunted him over Scotland’s famous Calcutta Cup win over England earlier that year.

Cleeton, formerly of the capital’s Sinclair Place, was fined £54 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court for his part in the incident.

