Jewellery and a four-figure sum of cash were stolen in a break-in at a rural West Lothian property last week.

Between 1.15pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, September 4, a rural property at Crosswoodhill, just off the A70 between Carnwath and Balerno, was broken into.

Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash were taken. Detectives are appealing for information following the housebreaking near West Calder in West Lothian.

Jewellery worth a four-figure sum and a four-figure sum of cash were taken during the West Lothian break-in. Staged stock photo. | John Devlin

Detective Constable Robert Gilmour said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact us.

“In particular, we are asking anyone who was travelling on the A70 around the time of the break-in, especially between Carnwath and the junction with the B7008, to check any dash-cam footage they may have for anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2832 of 4 September, 2025.