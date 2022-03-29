Porteous, 23, was in the dock Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he offered to plead guilty to a reduced charge.

Lawyer David Allan, defending, said his client would admit to a charge of culpably and recklessly throwing a glass at Siobhan Brett which struck her on the head to her injury at Woodburn Miners Club in Dalkeith, Midlothian, on February 20 this year. Earlier, Porteous played in the club's 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Ross County at Easter Road.

The solicitor told the court the Crown had rejected the proposal and Porteous will now stand trial later this year.

Mr Allan said defender Porteous, originally from Dalkeith, is pleading not guilty to the charge that he assaulted Ms Brett by throwing a glass at her, striking her on the head to her injury.

Fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson told the court CCTV footage of the alleged incident still needed to be reviewed.

Porteous was released on bail with one special condition that he does not enter Woodburn Miners Club in the meantime.

