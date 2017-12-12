Sacks of Christmas presents abandoned at Edinburgh churchyard

IT could be the nightmare before Christmas - losing four bin bags full of gifts and no way of finding them again.

But police in Edinburgh are determined to make sure this story ends with a host of Christmas presents.

Christmas presents were found in the grounds of a cathedral

They are appealing for help in reuniting the owners of a haul of gifts found in the grounds of a church.

Four black bin bags containing presents including horse-riding accessories and a hedgehog home were discovered on Thursday.

They were found in the grounds of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral in the city’s Palmerston Place.

Closer inspection found they had names on the gift tags too - include ‘Freds’, ‘Toots’ and ‘Margaret’.

Four sacks of Christmas presents were left next to an Edinburgh church

Officers in the city are now asking anyone who may know the righful owners to get in contact and make a little Christmas miracle happen.

Constable Kirsty Brown of Gayfield Police Station said: “We would really like to return these gifts to their owner or rightful recipients.

“Anyone who has any information about how the four black bags ended up in the grounds of the St Mary’s Cathedral on Palmerston Place or who recognises the names or descriptions is asked to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101, attend at Gayfield Square police station or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.