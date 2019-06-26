Safety review after 'adrenaline junkies' arrested for climbing all three Forth bridges

Have your say

Arrests have been made and a safety review planned after a group of men reportedly climbed to the top of each of the Forth bridges.



British Transport Police (BTP) made four arrests, reports The Courier, after a group of men was spotted trespassing on the Forth Bridge.

Officers were called to the scene at around 2.38am on Sunday, 16 June, a BTP spokesperson said.

The arrests included two men aged 18 and 22 from Southampton, a 21-year-old from Orpington and a 20-year-old man from Fleet.

It's understood the men had completed a 24-hour 'daredevil' exercise, successfully scaling each of the three Forth bridges.

Images appeared on social media two days later which appear to show the men engaged in the dangerous feat.

The incident has prompted BTP to review safety and security procedures on the bridges.

BTP confirmed the case has been passed for consideration to the Procurator Fiscal.

Commenting on the alleged incident, a spokesperson for Transport Scotland said: "This kind of activity is highly irresponsible and exceptionally dangerous, both for those involved and also other bridge users.

“We discourage anyone else from attempting to copy this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“As a result security arrangements are being reviewed on the Forth bridges and we are liaising with Police Scotland regarding the incidents.”