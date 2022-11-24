Police are investigating after a woman in East Lothian lost thousands of pounds to fraudsters. The woman, 38, was contacted by someone claiming to be a cryptocurrency trader and was persuaded to download a mobile app to transfer funds in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Police say this took place several times between September and November, with the victim losing a five-figure sum of money in total. A report was made about the crime in the Haddington area on November 17. The victim has been offered advice and inquiries are ongoing, with police warning members of the public to be vigilant about scam calls.

Detective Sergeant Declan Hogg said: "Do not trust any unexpected correspondence and never pass your personal or financial details to anyone, unless you are certain who they are and why they require that information. If you feel the need to reply to correspondence to check the authenticity of a contact, please only use the company's verified official website and the communication methods detailed upon it.

Police urge people to be vigilant if offered high-value returns for investment in cryptocurrency, saying if a deal sounds too good to be true it usually is.