David Smith, 57, is accused of collecting information from the embassy and intending to pass it to a foreign state.

One of the nine offences, which were allegedly committed between October 2020 and last August, relates to allegations he passed information to a person he believed was a representative of the Russian state, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Smith, who is originally from Ayr and still has close family in the town, was flown from Germany on Wednesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Ayrshire-born Smith is suspected of spying for Russia while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin. Pic: Getty

The British national, who was living in Potsdam, Germany, was arrested by German police on August 10 last year and was remanded in custody in the country.

Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “David Smith has been charged with nine offences contrary to the Official Secrets Act.

“He is accused of seven offences of collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed was a member of the Russian authorities.

“After reviewing the case and authorising charges, we obtained an extradition warrant and worked closely with our German counterparts in order to bring Mr Smith back to the UK.”

