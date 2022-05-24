Callum Muir, 25, of Logangate Terrace, Logan, used his three dogs, terrier Pip, lurcher Bella and bull lurcher Mig to fight badgers and foxes.

After receiving intelligence that he was involved in this behaviour, Scottish SPCA Inspectors executed a warrant on his house, where they found evidence that Muir was self treating his dogs, who were badly injured.

They also found video evidence of the fights, which show Muir laughing while watching his dogs rip apart a fox.

An inspector from the SIU, who must remain anonymous due to the nature of their work, said: “The evidence we found at Mr. Muir’s home address was consistent with what you’d typically find when someone is heavily involved in animal fighting.

"All three of his dogs had significant injuries across their faces. Pip and Bella, the two older dogs, had injuries across their neck and legs.

"Both dogs had several missing teeth as a result of the fights they’d been in, and the lack of appropriate veterinary treatment would have made the suffering even worse.”

“Mig had some scarring to her muzzle and legs but as she was a much larger, stronger and younger dog it’s likely she’d been able to avoid serious injury up to this point.”

During the search of the property, several items associated with animal fighting were found, including locator collars which are used to track dogs when they are underground in badger setts.

Officers also discovered nets for catching wild animals when they bolt from their den.

This evidence was analysed at Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA) and fox and badger DNA was found.

Muir was sentenced to six months in prison at Ayrshire Sheriff Court on May 24, and has been banned from owning animals indefinitely.

The inspector added: “In my line of work you see a lot of stomach churning examples of animal cruelty, but the videos and images relating to this case are among the worst I’ve ever seen.”

“The complete disregard for the wellbeing of the dogs and wild animals in the videos is appalling. In many of them, Mr. Muir can be heard encouraging his dogs to attack wild animals as they scream in pain. In one clip, he laughs as a fox’s skin is torn away and they are ripped in half by dogs. In another, two of his dogs attack a fox whilst a man stamps on its head as Muir laughs.”

“Given the sheer level of suffering endured by Muir’s dogs, countless wild animals and the depravity of the videos and images he owned, we are disappointed he has not received a longer jail sentence.