The new boat will be on loan to the police for a three year period and will aid police with missing person searches, event patrols, body recover and intelligence-led searches as part of investigations.

The boat, from Ultimate Boats, is environmentally sustainable and fitted with the ‘latest technology and design features’ including improved radar, covered seating area for weather protection and is faster and more efficient in water.

The boat will add to the current fleet capacity within the Dive and Marine Unit and can be deployed nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams, lead for Operational Support, commented: “This unique opportunity should allow us to benefit from a high performing asset that will make a positive difference to our capability.

“We have a duty to explore new projects that look to improve the working environment for our officers and staff, as well as the response we can provide to the public.

“This opportunity was available for our dive and marine unit and we will continue to review other projects that have the potential to improve our service.”

ExoTechnologies Founder and CEO, Shane Mugan, added “We are proud that this pioneering and internationally significant project is being delivered in Scotland, by our talented Clyde-based workforce, in partnership with Police Scotland.

Scotland crime news: Police Scotland to get use of new recyclable boat 'fitted with the latest technology and design features' to enhance response to incidents in water

"It demonstrates how the UK maritime industry continues to develop market leading technologies capable of accelerating the green transition to a circular economy.”