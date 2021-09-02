Scottish SPCA appeals for information after wounded dog found in Dalkeith
Animal cruelty investigators believe a lurcher found with severe injuries was a victim of illegal dog fighting.
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a male lurcher was found with wounds to his neck and body on 28 August.
The charity was alerted to the dog after a member of the public found him in Dalkeith Country Park and took him to a local vet.
Scottish SPCA inspector Tracy Dow said, “The lurcher was found with injuries to his neck which are similar to those inflicted in a dog fight.
“His eyes were also bloodshot which suggests trauma to the head.
“The lurcher is microchipped but the contact details may be out-of-date.”
Ms Dow added: “He is understandably nervous but we are providing him with the care he needs.
“We would like to trace the owners. If anyone recognises this dog and if so, we would urge them to contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999. Calls can be treated confidentially.”