A man from Fife who left his dog alone for four days has received a fine – but has not been banned from keeping animals.

Michael Stobbs, formerly of Hilton View, Lumphinnans, appeared at the Dunfermline Sheriff Court after he left his Akita cross, Samson, unattended in an unsanitary and hazardous environment for four days. Last year, the 34-year-old had failed to make provisions for his dog’s welfare or provided adequate nutrition and water. He received a £400 fine after pleading guilty.

On 10 February 2023, SSPCA inspectors attended Mr Stobbs’ property after calls about a dog that had been left alone for a number of days. After knocking at the door, they heard a muffled bark suggesting the dog was shut away in another room.

Fife crime news: Scottish SPCA 'disappointed' in sentence of man who left his dog unattended for four days. Picture credit: Scottish SPCA.

Stobbs then arrived and “freely admitted” to having left Samson unattended for four days, blaming the weather conditions for preventing him from tending to his dog. SSPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said: “Samson was locked in the kitchen and the door was secured shut with a screwdriver jammed into the door surround which Stobbs used a hammer to remove.

“Samson was visibly underweight, with his ribs and hips easily seen, and his skin was itchy and infected, with noticeable hairloss. Both eyes were leaking a yellow discharge and both inner ears appeared tender and infected. Samson’s claws were also very overgrown and were beginning to displace the alignment of his toes.

“The kitchen was strewn with litter and hazardous items such as cutlery, potato peelings, old food containers, cans and mouldy milk cartons. There were faeces on the floor and up the kitchen units.

“There were no dog bowls, just empty plastic food containers. When given water, Samson drank thirstily. Stobbs also gave him a small amount of food which he ate ravenously. Even though he was so thirsty and hungry, Samson sat and waited until he was told to take it. We took Samson to be examined by a vet who found no underlying health problems that could explain his low body weight.”

The examination of Samson’s infection caused the dog great pain and the vet believed these ailments would have caused him discomfort for a minimum of three to four weeks but likely much longer. The dog was taken to one of the Scottish SPCA’s rescue and rehoming centres to receive care and veterinary treatment.

Inspector Liddell said: “Despite numerous attempts to contact Stobbs to arrange an interview, we received no response nor has he contacted us to check how Samson is doing. Thankfully, Samson responded well to medication for his skin, eyes and ears, and he also gained weight. No special or veterinary diets were necessary to improve his body condition.

“We are disappointed that Stobbs only received a £400 fine this occasion as we do not feel this reflects the suffering caused to Samson. We hope he will be more conscientious in future about ensuring any animal he owns receives the appropriate care and veterinary treatment they require.”