Scotland’s animal welfare charity was contacted by a member of the public on 25 October after a third dog in the area fell seriously ill and died after eating a dog treat off the ground.

Two other dogs from the same street have reportedly died in similar circumstances recently.

The SSPCA have been informed about a string of suspected dog poisonings around Dania Court in Edinburgh.

Scottish SPCA inspector Stuart Murray said: “This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts are with the dogs’ owners at this difficult time.

“During the most recent incident the dog became very ill and passed away within an hour of eating what looked like a dental stick. The owner sought medical treatment as soon as they realised something was wrong but unfortunately the poor dog couldn’t be saved.

“The vet couldn’t pin point exactly what the substance was but said it was fast acting and would have caused the dog a lot of pain.

“Attempting to deliberately harm an animal is a criminal offence.

“We’d ask all pet owners in the area to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

