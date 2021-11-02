On Sunday afternoon, between 5 pm and 5.10 pm, the woman answered her door in Seafield Rows to three men who told her they were from the water board and had to check the pipes.

The men entered the house, and each went into a different room.

A short time later, the woman, growing suspicious, confronted the men.

Seafield Rows: Four figure sum of cash and jewellery stolen from 81-year-old woman's home in West Lothian by bogus callers

After they had left the house, she discovered that a quantity of jewellery and four figure sum of cash was missing.

The first suspect has been described as white, aged 30 to 40 years-old , 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build.

He was wearing an orange baseball cap and an orange waterproof jacket. He spoke with an Irish accent.

The second suspect was white and he was wearing dark-coloured clothing along with a black face mask.

The third man was white and he was wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall of Livingston Police Station said: “These types of crimes were carried out by cowardly individuals who has absolutely no respect or vulnerable members of our society.

"It is totally unacceptable to have elderly people feeling vulnerable within their own homes.

“This woman is deeply upset by this theft and I would urge anyone who saw these two men hanging about in the area, or think they know their identity to contact us.

"I would also be keen to hear from anyone with private footage that may have caught anything significant to our enquiry.

“There may be other people in the area who have been approached by these men, who haven’t yet come forward to police.

"If you have had someone at your door recently that you were unsure of, or if an elderly relative has informed you of an incident, I would like to hear from you.

“Anyone who can assist with this police investigation is asked to contact officers through 101 with reference 3511 of 31 October. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

