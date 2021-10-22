Flynn was set to appear at the High Court accused of the murder 19 years ago but he failed to appear.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, October 19.

In a statement, his solicitor Aamer Anwar on Friday said: “I can confirm that this morning we were advised that Sean Flynn, aged 37, who failed to appear for trial for the murder of his mother, Louise Tiffney 19 years ago, was according to the police found dead in Spain, after taking his own life.”

Sean Flynn, who was due to stand trial at the High Court in Livingston accused of murdering his mother Louise Tiffney, has been found dead in Spain, according to his solicitor (Photo: Police Scotland).

Mr Anwar added: “Until recently Mr Flynn had resided in Berlin.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy, Sean Flynn’s next of kin has been informed and there will be no further comment."

