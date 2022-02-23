Alex Low, who works security for shops up and down the Royal Mile area, has said that anti social behaviour seems to be worse now than it was before lockdown.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Mr Low explained that he sees drug dealing, shop lifting and aggressive behaviour on a daily basis.

"They [the drug dealers] don't even hide the fact.

Edinburgh crime: Security guard at Royal Mile shop says it's 'worse than working as a bouncer in Glasgow' as police operation launched to curb crime

"It’s always the same people.

"They are abusive to locals, tourists, shop workers going to work...it’s not pleasant.”

Mr Low worked as a bouncer for a Glasgow nightclub for 20 years, and says that working on the doors of shops in the Hunter Square area is much worse.

"You don’t want to get up, don’t want to go to work...I know everyone slags off Police Scotland, but..it's more about funding an manpower.”

Mr Low added that more CCTV in the area might help with the problem. He works for the Gold Brothers and covers a lot of their shops in the area.

"We have CCTV but mostly inside the shops,” he explained “I think it’s a presence, a police presence that’s needed.”

The Gold Brothers form part of the Tron Area Business Group who addressed the City of Edinburgh Council’s Policy and Sustainability Committee on Monday morning.

In response to the issues raised at this meeting, Chief Inspector Murray Tait, Local Area Commander for Edinburgh City Centre, commented: “I want to make it clear to all local businesses and residents within the Tron, Hunter Square and Royal Mile area that any and all incidents of criminality are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly and professionally whenever they are reported.

“A multi-agency approach is required to not only tackle crime trends, but address a number of social issues affecting those directly responsible for these incidents and recently a working group was created involving police, council and health and social care partners.

“The findings of this group resulted in the launch of Operation Taupe, which is not only looking at enforcement, but signposting offenders to a range of specialist support to address issues such as homelessness, addiction and mental health.

“Working with the Procurator Fiscals office, we have agreed defined special bail conditions for any person arrested in connection with criminality in these areas, preventing them from attending until their court case had been concluded. Checks are then made each day to ensure bail conditions are being adhered to.

“An enhanced police presence with high visibility patrols will continue to help minimise antisocial behaviour and crime, and officers will continue to engage with not only partner agencies but also local businesses and residents to establish a long-term strategy to tackle these ongoing problems.”

The Tron Area Business Group has welcomed this response, but fear that it does not go far enough. In an answering statement, they said: “The Tron Area Businesses welcome comment from the police in Edinburgh.

"However, it strikes us their media response adds and highlights the issue of them missing the point here and now.

"We have no confidence in the police statement that “all incidents of criminality are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly and professionally”.

"Furthermore, not nearly enough is being done about the daily experiences of anti-social behaviour, drug taking and drug trading, vandalism, threats to security staff, abuse to retail staff, thieving and attempted theft in The Tron and wider Royal Mile area.

“The police are too slow to respond.

"Why are they allowing known offenders into this area?

"Our businesses experience groups of 12 or more gathering outside shops and in doorways being a threatening and intimidating nuisance to the public and traders.”

At Monday’s meeting, the Tron Area Group accused the council and the police of “failing, and we repeat FAILING, to meet its responsibilities to the people it is here to serve."

Adding: “Currently our historic Old Town, epicentred in the wider Tron area, is now overrun by unacceptable levels of crime, vandalism, anti-social behaviour, threatening behaviour, violence, drug and alcohol abuse and drug dealing.

"We believe we see signs of real social breakdown with its roots being in poverty and drug and alcohol abuse which we fear will lead to this area becoming a place to avoid or a “No Go” area.

"Security staff have had to hired as a direct result of the lack of a police presence.

"This resource is often a great benefit to other businesses, their staff and customers.

"These security staff spend most of their day in the Tron and High Street areas are threatened with violence such as “I’m gonna cut your f***in throat!”, they are assaulted including being spat on and abused.

"Recently a retail manager on South Bridge was followed on a bus at the end of her day and verbally abused and threatened after an altercation at a shop.”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson, said: “We’re always working with Police Scotland and other partners to address issues of anti-social behaviour in Edinburgh.

"We take incidents around Hunters Square, The Tron and Royal Mile very seriously as the area is a prime public space in the centre of our beautiful city and we want to make sure it’s accessible and inviting to all.

"We will continue our work with Police Scotland to ensure that Edinburgh remains a safe place for its businesses, workers, residents and visitors.”

