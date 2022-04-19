After his first schoolboy crime, monster David Lambie raped another two victims – the last one while he was out on bail.

Now the repeat offender is set to apply for parole in August after serving only two-and-a-half years of a five year sentence behind bars.

Lambie, now 22, will go before parole board officials in August where he expects to be granted his freedom.

Freedom bid: Serial child rapist David Lambie

He is currently an inmate at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Stirlingshire and has managed to avoid any rule breaches while in custody, meaning his parole application is likely to be looked upon favourable.

Once freed, Lambie will be under strict supervision from Police Scotland and criminal justice social workers tasked with monitoring sex offenders.

He throttled his last victim while he raped her in what a senior judge described as 'escalating' behaviour.

Lambie, formerly of Bathgate, West Lothian committed his first rape when he was 12 and his victim 11 after persuading her to go for a walk in Craigshill, Livingston, in 2014.

His second rape took place in June 2019 when he was 16 and his victim was 15, targeting her near to a canal towpath in Linlithgow.

Lambie attacked his third victim, who was 13, in December 2019 after being released on bail accused of raping his second victim.

He was due to stand trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but pleaded guilty after appearing via video-link.

Jailing him, Lord Arthurson said: “I am deeply concerned by the risk you present to the public and in particular to young female children and women.

“You appear to be an extremely dangerous young man. You are fixated on the strangulation of females.”

Speaking following his conviction, Detective Constable Lynn Morrison said Lambie's actions "terrified and distressed his victims".

She added: "I would like to thank the girls for their courage in coming forward and for their continued support throughout our enquiries and I hope that the sentencing will offer them some comfort as they look to move forward with their lives."

