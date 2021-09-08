Serial sex attacker 'checked pulse' of victim he thought he had killed

Anderson was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh

Dillon Anderson, 22, raped four young women during a horrifying campaign of abuse which he began when he was just 14-years-old.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Anderson throttled two of his victims during the assaults. One of his victims - a former undergraduate of Edinburgh University - told of how Anderson repeatedly caused her to pass out after compressing her neck.

Describing one occasion she was throttled, the woman, who is now aged 23, told police: “When I came round, he was checking my pulse and he said ‘I thought you had died’. He looked panicked.”

The story emerged after Anderson - a former resident of the New Town - was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon of four charges of rape against the women, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was finally brought to justice after his victims plucked up enough courage to contact police.

One of the woman made a covert recording of Anderson attacking her. Anderson denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had consensual sex.

But jurors convicted him of a series of attacks which took place between May 2014 and January 2020.

Before his arrest for the crimes, Anderson lived at addresses in Great King Street and Dublin Street Lane.

During the trial, the court heard Anderson claim he was a virgin when he physically restrained a girl, who was then aged 14, at a house in Newtongrange, Midlothian.

The court heard how he forced her to lie on a bed and removed her clothing before raping her on an occasion between May 2014 and June 2014 .

On various occasions between August 2015, at addresses in Edinburgh and West Lothian, Anderson raped another girl who was aged 18.

Anderson then repeatedly raped the Edinburgh University student - who was aged 19 - between September 2017 and December 2017.

Anderson also preyed on another woman between December 2018 and January 24 2020. The court also heard how he also throttled this woman, who is now aged 24, before raping her.

Jurors also heard the contents of a tape recording made by one of Anderson’s victims. Jurors heard the woman crying and repeatedly screaming ‘get off of me.’ Anderson can be then heard telling the woman: “breathe, breathe, breathe” and “breathe in, breathe out” and “inhale, inhale, inhale”.

Anderson claimed to have only had consensual sex. But jurors convicted him on charges of rape.

Defence advocate Iain McSporran QC told the court that since his client had never served a prison sentence, the court would be required to obtain reports about Anderson’s background.

He told judge Lady Poole: “He accepts as do I that convictions of this type can result only in the imposition of a lengthy custodial sentence.”

“With your leave my lady, I will reserve all mitigation until the calling of that hearing.”