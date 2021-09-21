Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Cpl Anthony McConville, who serves in the Rifles regiment, assaulted victim Lewis Brown outside the Bar Salsa in the capital’s Cowgate last year.

McConville and Mr Brown had become involved in a verbal altercation before the soldier “forced” the man to the ground before striking him to the face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fined: Anthony McConville

He fled the but was identified by door staff who witnessed the incident and put out a description of the attacker.

Police raced to the area where they traced McConville, 33, at nearby Niddry Street.

READ MORE: Former aide to top SNP politician appears in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

The soldier, of Milton Bridge, Penicuik, pleaded guilty to the assault during an appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Abbie McKearly told the court Mr Brown was outside the bar at around 12.10am on February 20 last year when he was ‘approached by the accused”.

The fiscal said the “accused became aggressive towards him” and a “verbal altercation” took place between the pair.

The court heard Mr Brown threw a punch at the soldier “in self defence and this has started a more aggravated fight”.

“Witness Brown was forced to the floor and the accused has punched him to the face.

“The accused left the locus leaving witness Brown on the floor.

“A description of the accused was circulated to other premises within the area and another door steward has informed a male matching the description was at Niddry Street.”

Police attended and found McConville, a father-of-two, nearby and he was later cautioned and charged.

Defence agent Paul Smith said his client serves with the Rifles division and has been in the armed forces for eight years.

Mr Smith said McConville had been on a night out with colleagues and was outside the bar having a cigarette when the incident took place.

The lawyer said: “He recalls the complainer was in a confrontation with another group and Mr McConville attempted to intervene to diffuse the situation.

“Mr McConville accepts he pushed Mr Brown to the chest. Mr Brown responded by punching Mr McConville to the face.

“It was after that Mr Brown was on the ground and Mr McConville punched him once while he was on the ground.”

Sheriff Adrian Fraser fined the soldier £335.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.