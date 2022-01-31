Police are urging anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after the break-in and theft from the property in Torphichen.

The incident happened between 9pm on Friday, 28 January, and 7am on Saturday, 29 January, 2022, at a premises on the outskirts of Torphichen.

Entry was gained to the premises and a number of vehicles, bikes and items were stolen, with an estimated value of £60,000.

The vehicles and bikes stolen include a van, two dirt bikes, three electric bikes, and an electric scooter.

VW crafter van with the registration GH18 EYG Beta RR300 dirt bike, reg YB69 LFG KTM 300EXC orange, black and white dirt bike Dark grey Trek Rail 9.8 electric bike with bontrager tyres Silver/grey Cannondale Top stone Neo carbon3 lefty electric gravel bike Evolution EV2 electric bike in black Kaboo Wolf king GT black and gold electric scooter

Some of the tools stolen include a ‘Snap on’ impact gun, a ‘Snap on’ drill and a ‘Snap on’ battery charger, all red and black in colour.

Detective Constable Steven Smith, of Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information which may assist us to come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.”