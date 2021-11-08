Police received reports of the fire on Kepscaith Road in Whitburn at around 6am on Monday 8, November.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze, however, the fire caused significant damage to the vehicle. Other vehicles in the vicinity and the neighbouring fence were also damaged.

Police confirmed that no-one was injured as a result.

Detective Constable Shona Robertson said: “Starting a fire deliberately is an incredibly reckless act and it is fortunate that nobody was injured.

“The fire caused extensive damage and it is vital that we trace those responsible and therefore we are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area, and would ask anyone who may have been in the area, at that time, to come forward. You may be able help us with our enquiries.

“Please check your dash-cam if you were driving along Kepscaith Road, or nearby, on Monday morning. Equally if you have any personal CCTV, please get in contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 0508 of 8 November. You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to give your information anonymously.

