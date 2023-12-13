Sextortion victims urged to seek help
Sextortion is sexual extortion and involves the threat of having sexual information, photos or videos shared with others. It is carried out to extort money or force a victim to do something against their will, control behaviour or obtain further images.
Figures published recently in Police Scotland’s 2023-24 Quarter 2 Performance Report show an increase in reported crimes of threats and extortion compared to last year and since changes in crime recording introduced in April 2020.
Between April and September there were 1430 crimes of threats and extortion compared to 819 in the same period last year and the five year mean of 443 or 223%. Analysis shows much of this relates to sextortion style crimes.Assistant Chief Constable David Duncan said: “Sextortion is blackmail and those targeted should not pay, nor should they be embarrassed or scared to report it to police.“We are experiencing an increase in the number of sextortion incidents being reported and although we are encouraged that victims appear more confident in coming forward, we know from our partners that it is still likely to be an under-reported offence.
“Criminals use the internet, social media, dating apps, web cams or pornography sites and fake identities to befriend people online and then threaten to send images to their family and friends.
“People shouldn’t panic, there is support available from policing and from third party organisations.
"We want people to know they will be treated with respect and dignity and the circumstances investigated professionally.“There is information available on the Police Scotland website on ways you can stay safe online - such as not sharing intimate images.”
Sextortion can be committed by individuals however, organised crime gangs based overseas are also believed to be responsible.
Further advice can be found at www.scotland.police.uk/advice-and-information/internet-safety/sextortion/
The inclusion of threats and extortion contributed to a rise in overall violent crime reported between April and September 2023.