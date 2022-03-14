New data shows that housebreaking is down in Edinburgh, although sexual crime and serious assault is on the rise.

Data collected from April 1 to December, 31, 2021 shows that the total number of housebreakings and attempted housebreakings in Edinburgh has dropped from 1384 to 1108.

There have also been 700 fewer acquisitive crimes, including motor vehicle crime and theft from properties.

There were nine fewer attempted murders, but an increase in serious assaults, robberies and threats and online extortion.

Housebreaking and acquisitive crime down in the Capital, although serious assault on the rise

There has also been an overall rise in recorded sexual crime, but fewer reported rapes and attempted rapes, which have fallen from 188 to 174.

Fraud also continues to rise in Edinburgh, with cyber offences becoming more prevalent. Reports of fraud have risen from 1260, to 1633.

There has also been 87 more road casualties compared with the previous year.

However, there has been a positive reduction in overall road traffic offences, with 163 fewer having been recorded.

Chief Superintendent Sean Scott, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, commented : “The Q3 data is a snapshot of a period, which resulted in some of the most significant demand placed on Scottish policing in recent history.

"Despite this, however, public confidence remains high and that is in no small part down to the commitment and dedication of officers and staff who have worked diligently and professionally throughout.

“These efforts have resulted in some really positive results in Edinburgh, with acquisitive crime continuing to fall, including another reduction in housebreaking, which we know from our communities, is a priority for us to address.

“We acknowledge the ongoing rise in violence within the Capital and as DCC Taylor has stated, this reflects that violence rates were significantly lower during the time when the country was in lockdown and are now returning to levels that had previously been witnessed.

“The ongoing rise of fraud offences across the country is evidence of the changing landscape of policing, and that online platforms present new challenges that we must respond to.

"DCC Taylor confirmed more investment in digital forensics as part of Police Scotland’s Cyber Strategy and this will be of vital use to officers in the Capital as we aim to bring online offenders to justice.”

These figures were published on the Police Scotland website on Monday.

