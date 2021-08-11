'Shameful': Appeal after Edinburgh food charity’s delivery van with strawberry logo is stolen in Leith

The white Ford Transit van, one of two main delivery vehicles belonging to social enterprise Edinburgh Community Food, was taken some time between 1.30pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday, when it was parked on Tennant Street.

The van, registration number SH12 XVO, is distinctive with a large strawberry logo on the sides and rear with the words ‘edinburgh community food’ clearly written on it.

Sergeant Elaine McArthur Kerr, of Leith police station, said: “Edinburgh Community Food relies on its vans to deliver to people and businesses in the city and this theft is a shameful act given that it obviously belongs to a charity.

This is not a picture of the stolen van but has been provided by police to show what the logo looks like.

“Edinburgh Community Food delivers fresh fruit and vegetables to people on low incomes and sells it to staff, patients and visitors in city hospitals. This theft has left them seriously inconvenienced and having to hire a replacement.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the van and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen it since it went missing to get in touch. If you can assist please contact us on 101, quoting incident 0689 of Tuesday, 8 August, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

