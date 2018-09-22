Shaun Woodburn case: Teen back in court for refusal to co-operate

A TEENAGER spared detention for his part in a violent rampage that ended with the death of footballer Shaun Woodburn has been hauled into court for refusing to meet with social workers.

Mohammed Zakariyah, 19, was cleared of murdering Mr Woodburn, 30, but admitted two assaults and a breach of the peace in Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2017.

Instead of detention, Zakariyah was ordered to perform unpaid work in the community and be supervised by social workers.

But yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow judge Lady Stacey told him if he did not change his attitude he would be brought back and sentenced to detention.

Lady Stacey told him: “You’re on your last chance.

“You are going along a road, which suggests to me that you have not learned your lesson.”

Zakariyah, who previously refused to carry out community service during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, did not turn up for meetings with social workers.

He claimed he was fed up with them asking him questions about his associates and whether he drinks or takes drugs. Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: “He finds it difficult to understand the questions he is asked.

“He has changed his associates since the incident and doesn’t drink or take drugs. He finds it difficult saying the same things over and over again.”

Mr McCallum told the court Zakariyah has been taking part in a project assisting teenagers who needed help.

Lady Stacey told Zakariyah: “What you did on Hogmanay shows that you are capable of violence.

“I saw photographs of your victim. It is not for you to decide you don’t need to speak to a social worker. It is not up to you to decide you don’t want to be supervised. That is not an option.”

She fixed another review for next month and told Zakariyah: “Your attitude needs to change and you are required to co-operate.”

Zakariyah had previously pled guilty to two assaults and a breach of the peace.

His friend Mohammed Ibnomer, 18, was convicted of the culpable homicide of Mr Woodburn and jailed for four years. The pair assaulted a number of people just before and after midnight at Warrender Park Road and Bruntsfield Links leading into January 1, 2017.

Both the accused and friends travelled to the Leith area where Ibnomer killed Mr Woodburn with a punch.

Mr Woodburn was fatally injured in a brawl outside Gladstone’s Bar in the Leith area. He died following the incident from massive head injuries.

At sentencing in November, Lady Stacey described Ibnomer’s “history” of behaviour as “worrying”. Ibnomer had originally faced a murder accusation during a trial in Dunfermline.

The judge told him: “Shaun Woodburn’s family will never be the same again – perhaps most poignantly a young daughter who has been deprived of his father.

“You have to live the rest of your life with the knowledge of this young man’s death.”