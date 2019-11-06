Shocking video footage shows moment firework hits Edinburgh home

Shocking video footage shows the moment a living room window of an Edinburgh house is hit by a rogue firework, set off by neighbours.

The video shows the moment a firework hits the home of Ross Ewing, 37, who was sat watching TV in his living room when the incident happened in the Niddrie area.

Sparks can be seen hitting his car as well as coming close to his bins after the rocket flew between his car, hitting his house.

The moment a firework exploded in front of an Edinburgh home (Photo: Ross Ewing)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ewing said the explosion was "quite a shock".

"It was quite alarming at the time," he said. "I have had some trouble with anxiety and I was sitting in my living room at the time when it happened so it was quite a shock having it explode on the window.

"I heard it impact the window and I saw all these bright flashes. I was anxious at the time whether my car or my bins would catch fire."

"It was my neighbours setting them off for their kids but it is quite a built up area. I don't think there was anything malicious as in directly launching them at someone but people don't use common sense when using them."

Worried his car could be on fire

Luckily for Mr Ewing, there was no damage to his house or his car despite the close call.

He said: "I was wondering whether my car would be on fire. There is a very small mark from where it hits. It potentially could have been a lot worse.

Mr Ewing also called for a total ban on the general sale of fireworks with the sale of fireworks restricted to licensed events.

He added: "I think we need tighter restrictions on who can buy or a complete ban on selling to the public. You see more and more things happening with kids getting a hold of them and starting fires.