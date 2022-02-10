Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Reid - who killed an Edinburgh takeaway driver - had the phones and a charger hidden inside a TV set in Castle Huntly prison near Dundee on April 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Stewart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday: "Prison officers carried out a search of the accused's cell.

Edinburgh crime: John Reid who killed Edinburgh takeaway driver has had four months added to his sentence. (Picture credit: John Devlin)

"The TV set was picked up and the front panel was loose at the top and that allowed access behind the screen.

"The accused was asked if he knew the items were there, which he denied at the time, but he later admitted ownership of three mobile phones."

Reid, 26, from Edinburgh, admitted having three phones and a charging cable inside a TV set in his cell at Castle Huntly open prison.

His solicitor told the court he was currently serving a seven year extended sentence with an earliest release date of January 2023.

Sheriff Francis Gill jailed him for four months and said: "The court takes unauthorised phones in jail seriously and I'm satisfied a custodial sentence is appropriate."

Reid was 16 when he killed food delivery driver Simon San with a single punch outside the San family's restaurant in Lochend, Edinburgh, in 2010.

He was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years detention but was freed after three years.

He has subsequently been jailed for further lengthy periods after being convicted of violent assaults in the city.

