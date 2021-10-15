Police confirmed that a man had been killed with a statement reading: “A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

“We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today (Friday 15 October).

“We attended and found a man injured.

The Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

Flags have been lowered to half mast outside Parliament following the death of Southend MP Sir David Amess

Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister’s wife, led the tributes tweeting: “Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess.

“He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today.

“In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no-one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said: "The news about Sir David Amess is utterly devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, staff team and all his loved ones at this dreadful time. May he rest in peace.

"Sir David was a thoroughly decent man, who was well liked across parties and the House of Commons. All of us are appalled at this barbaric attack, which was as senseless as it was cowardly. He was murdered while simply doing his job.

"In recent years, we have seen increasingly unacceptable levels of abuse and intimidation aimed at MPs, parliamentary staff and public figures. At its worst, this has resulted in violent attacks on multiple MPs and the murder of Jo Cox and now Sir David Amess.

"All of us are united in sadness today and in calling for an end to this abuse, intimidation and violence. It is a threat to our democracy - and it has to stop."

First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the death of Sir David Amess. A truly despicable and horrifying act.

“My thoughts are with his friends, family, and constituency staff during this distressing time.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also paid tribute writing: “This is tragic and horrible news. My thoughts are with David’s wife and children, the wider family, friends and David’s community.

“A truly terrible day for British politics but most importantly of all our prayers are with all the people who loved David.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role.

“My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, paid tribute saying: “I am shocked and deeply distressed by the killing of Sir David Amess.

“David was a lovely man, devoted to his family, to Parliament and his Southend West constituency. He was well-liked by members and the staff alike, and during his almost four decades here, built a reputation for kindness and generosity.

“This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country.

“In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs’ security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I am so deeply, deeply saddened by the tragic news that Sir David has passed away.

“He loved being an MP and was a great public servant. It is just awful. My thoughts and prayers, and those of all Londoners, are with David’s loved ones at this time of unimaginable grief.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted: “Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP.

“A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit – including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend.”

MSP Humza Yousaf also paid tribute writing: “He was just doing his job.

“We should all be outraged at this assault on democracy.

“So awful. Thoughts and prayers with Sir David's family, his friends, colleagues and community.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “The worst aspect of violence is its inhumanity. It steals joy from the world and can take from us that which we love the most.

“Today it took a father, a husband, and a respected colleague. All my thoughts and prayers are with Sir David’s loved ones.”

Former Conservative prime minister Theresa May tweeted: “Heartbreaking to hear of the death of Sir David Amess.