The images show two figures at the top of the St James Quarter’s iconic walnut whip, which sits atop a soon-to-be opened hotel, after they dodged security to scale the outside of the building.

The photograph was snapped by a guest at a another neighbouring hotel. The snapper said they spotted the men taking selfies when they reached at the top of the whip with commanding views over the Capital.

Picture credit: Rosie McStay

Laing O’Rourke, the main contractors for the site, said: “We can confirm two people entered our St James Quarter project on Saturday without permission and got onto the roof.

"They were detected on the CCTV system, detained by security and subsequently cautioned by the Police.

"Following the incident, CCTV footage has been reviewed and revised security procedures put in place to prevent a reoccurrence.”

Phase one of the building has been completed, but work continues on the higher levels.

The hotel is 12-storeys high with its distinctive 'copper ribbon' swirl above the top floor making it one of the tallest buildings in the city centre.

The swirl on which they climbed sits immediately above a rooftop bar and outdoor terrace designed to give visitors panoramic views across the Capital.

Although much of the surrounding centre is now open, the hotel is part of the later stages of the St James Quarter development and is not due to open until Winter 2022.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

