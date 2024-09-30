Stats show 'significant' fall in Edinburgh fire incidents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Data from the Scottish Government reveals a significant decline in fire incidents at non-domestic buildings in Edinburgh.

But vigilance over fire risks continues to be urged.

Between the financial years of 2018/2019 and 2022/2023, fire and rescue services attended 991 incidents, representing a 25 per cent decrease from the previous five years.

The decline underscores the effectiveness of work that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service does with local organisations to raise awareness about fire safety practices.

Coupled with the rules set out in the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005 and Fire Safety (Scotland) Regulations 2006, which mandates comprehensive fire risk assessments for all businesses, this demonstrates the impact of proactive measures.

Ansvar, an expert provider of insurance for the charity, care, not-for-profit, and faith sectors, is emphasising the importance of continued vigilance.

Adam Tier, head of underwriting at Ansvar, said: “The decrease in fire incidents in Edinburgh is extremely positive news and highlights the impact that greater awareness and regulation reforms can have, particularly for protecting smaller businesses and organisations in the non-profit sectors, where operational continuity is paramount.

"Unlike large commercial companies, who may operate across multiple locations or have an ability to utilise hybrid working, many charities and not-for-profit groups cannot continue to function if their premises are rendered unusable due to fire.”

He added: “Organisations can take obvious steps like ensuring all areas are equipped with fire alarms and smoke detectors, conducting regular risk assessments, and providing fire safety training to staff and volunteers.

"However, there are also less obvious measures that can significantly enhance preparedness and resilience against fire incidents. We are encouraging organisations to incorporate these into their fire safety plans for comprehensive protection.”

Ansvar has outlined five essential tips to further reduce fire incidents:

Storage and housekeeping: Poor storage practices, such as keeping flammable materials near heat sources, can significantly increase fire risk. Regular housekeeping to keep areas tidy and free of obstructions is crucial. If the organisation has a kitchen facility, ensure proper ventilation, regular cleaning of grease traps and extractor fans, and staff training on safe cooking procedures. Be arson aware: Arson can be one of the biggest causes of fire in non-domestic buildings. Ensure a building is secure when empty to deter intruders. Ansvar has put together an arson checklist, which is available to download from its website - https://www.ansvar.co.uk/home/risk-management-guides-arson/. Evacuation plan accessibility: Consider those with disabilities during fire drills and that evacuation plans account for different needs. This might involve designated evacuation assistants or specific procedures. Secure specialist insurance cover: Organisations should have comprehensive insurance cover specifically designed for their sector. Specialist insurance policies can provide tailored protection and support, helping to mitigate the financial and operational impact of fire-related incidents. Maintain safety of electrical items: Regularly inspect and maintain all electrical equipment, including portable appliances, and wiring. Use qualified electricians for any repairs or installations and avoid overloading electrical sockets. Proper care and maintenance of electrical items can significantly reduce the risk of fire.

Said AdamTier: “While preventative measures are crucial, specialist insurance tailored to the unique needs of the not-for-profit sector can provide essential protection in the event of a fire. This helps ensure organisations can recover quickly and continue their important work within the community.”

Ansvar is part of the Benefact Group, a charity-owned specialist financial services organisation. The Benefact Group is the UK's third-largest corporate donor, underscoring Ansvar's dedication to supporting the wider charitable community.

For more on the statistics see here: https://statistics.gov.scot/data/fire---type-of-incident