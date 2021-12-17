Stevenson Road car crash: Driver flees vehicle abandoned in road after collision
Police are hunting the occupants of a car that was abandoned in the middle of the road after a crash.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:17 am
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 10:48 am
The incident happened last night at the roundabout between Stevenson Road and Balgreen Road, with photos showing damage to the car and a nearby bollard.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers attended a crash on Stevenson Road in Edinburgh which happened around 11.45pm on Thursday, 16 December involving one car.
"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them."