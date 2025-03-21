Locals say they are terrified to let their children out to play as police lockdown another Edinburgh street following further reports of gunfire in the city.

Concerned residents of an Edinburgh area say they are terrified to let their children out to play, it follows further reports of gun violence in the city - this time near a school in the West Pilton area.

Police were still in the area around midday, with officers in forensics suits pictured in the street. In a statemnet, police said a significant presence would remain in the area.

Police were still in the area around midday | Supplied

One local resident said: “There’s a shocking amount of shootings going on, I’m scared to let the kids out to play.”

Police locked down the street near Pirniehill Primary School | Google Maps/Getty

The resident who wished to remain anonymous said parents of children at Pirniehill Primary School were notified that West Pilton Bank was to be closed due to the police presence.

A message seen by the Edinburgh Evening News read: “West Pilton Bank is closed. There will be no entry to this area at this time for pedestrians and cars. The only enterance to school is sidegate.”

Residents fear that this incident is a further escalation of local gangland violence that is blighting the city.

The resident said: “A house was shot at early this morning and I was told by neighbours it was a gangland shooting.”

It comes after police were called to reports of a firearm having been discharged in Niddrie. Police raced to the area in the south-east of the city in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said a “significant police presence will remain in the area”, a spokesperson said: “Around 7.55am on Friday, 21 March, 2025, we received a report of a firearm possibly being discharged at a property in West Pilton Bank, Edinburgh.

“Officers are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances and a significant police presence will remain in the area.

“Road closures are in place at West Pilton Road and Pennywell Road and we are asking people to avoid the area.”

Inspector Alan Healy said: "We understand this incident will be very worrying for the people living in this community and would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and officers will remain in the area while we carry out investigations and I would urge anyone with questions or concerns to approach them – they are there to help."

Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0562 of Friday, 21 March, 2025.