Suspected explosion in Dunipace leaves one dead
A man has died after a suspected gas explosion in Dunipace this afternoon.
Emergency services were alerted to reports of a blast at an outbuilding in Northfield Road area shortly after 4pm.
Police Scotland said a man was pronounced dead at the scene, and there was no wider danger to the public.
A spokesperson said the death was being treated as unexplained and there were no suspicious circumstances.
Police and fire services remain at the scene this evening as investigations continue.