Teen appears in court accused of attempted murder after man, 41, needs stitches for neck wound following blade attack

The 17-year-old, who can not be identified for legal reasons, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday to face an allegation of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder. He also faced three charges of breach of bail conditions.

It follows a blade attack at a property in Duddingston Row which resulted in Robert Young, 41, being taken to hospital for treatment for a wound to his neck.

His partner Lynn O’callaghan, 32, told the Edinburgh Evening News the incident happened around midnight on Saturday into Sunday at his home.

Robert Young needed stitches to his neck following the attack, witnessed by his partner Lynn O'callaghan (pictured with Robert).

Ms O’callaghan, who witnessed the attack, said her partner had to get stitches and Steri-Strips to close the wound and that he remains in pain and is struggling to move his head.

She said: “It seemed like it all lasted for ages.

“The cut was maybe about four inches long, right down from the joint of the jaw bone to where his Adam’s Apple starts.

“We’re still in shock with what’s happened. It’s definitely created a bit of fear for us.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers in Edinburgh were called to an address in Duddingston Row at around 2.15am on Sunday, 27 June, 2021, following an altercation between people within an address. Two men, aged 41 and 17, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.”

