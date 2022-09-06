News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Teenage girl rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being hit by bus on A72 in the Borders

A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a bus in the Borders.

By Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:08 pm

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 at Eshiels, near Peebles, at around 4.10pm on Monday, police said.

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Balaclava gang surrounds woman's car and tries to steal bike in...

Most Popular

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Inspector Stephen Quinn of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: "Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident and we will continue to support them throughout.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash and hasn't already spoken to police to contact us.

"I am also keen to obtain any dash-cam footage of the crash as well, so if you were in the area at the time and may have captured footage, then please get in touch."

Police are appealing for information following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 in the Borders.

The A72 was closed between Cardrona and Peebles while officers carried out investigations and re-opened at around 9pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2575 of September 5 2022.