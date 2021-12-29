Templehall incident: Police arrest man over Christmas Day attempted murder after Kirkcaldy street locked down
Police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted murder on Christmas Day in Kirkcaldy.
It comes after a heavy police presence was spotted the the Templehall area this afternoon.
Cairnwell Place, near the Templehall shops, had police vans blocking either end of the road.
Officers have now confirmed that a man was taken to hospital for treatment on December 25 after being found seriously injured.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man who was found with a serious injury at a property on Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy around 7.10pm on Saturday, 25 December.
“The victim was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.
“The 47-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday, 30 December.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2049 of 25 December.”