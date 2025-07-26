Ten people have been arrested following a protest on the Forth Road Bridge yesterday afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protest was reported to police around 1.05pm, on Friday, July 25. Images online showed Greenpeace protesters with banners suspended from the bridge.

Five men, aged between 35 and 40, and five women, aged between 25 and 42, were arrested in connection and further enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An international team of Greenpeace activists abseil from Scotland's Forth Bridge to block an Ineos tanker from delivering its cargo of fracked American gas to the Grangemouth petrochemical facility. Pic: Greenpeace

The bridge remains closed at this time. With Traffic Scotland posting at 10am this morning, Saturday, July 26: “Users of the Forth Road Bridge are advised to use the Queensferry Crossing at this time due to a police incident. Further updates as we get them.”