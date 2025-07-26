Ten arrests following Forth Road Bridge Greenpeace protest with bridge over the Firth of Forth still closed

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 26th Jul 2025, 10:49 BST
Ten people have been arrested following a protest on the Forth Road Bridge yesterday afternoon.

The protest was reported to police around 1.05pm, on Friday, July 25. Images online showed Greenpeace protesters with banners suspended from the bridge.

Five men, aged between 35 and 40, and five women, aged between 25 and 42, were arrested in connection and further enquiries are ongoing.

An international team of Greenpeace activists abseil from Scotland's Forth Bridge to block an Ineos tanker from delivering its cargo of fracked American gas to the Grangemouth petrochemical facility. Pic: Greenpeaceplaceholder image
An international team of Greenpeace activists abseil from Scotland's Forth Bridge to block an Ineos tanker from delivering its cargo of fracked American gas to the Grangemouth petrochemical facility. Pic: Greenpeace

The bridge remains closed at this time. With Traffic Scotland posting at 10am this morning, Saturday, July 26: “Users of the Forth Road Bridge are advised to use the Queensferry Crossing at this time due to a police incident. Further updates as we get them.”

