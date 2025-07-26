Ten arrests following Forth Road Bridge Greenpeace protest with bridge over the Firth of Forth still closed
Ten people have been arrested following a protest on the Forth Road Bridge yesterday afternoon.
The protest was reported to police around 1.05pm, on Friday, July 25. Images online showed Greenpeace protesters with banners suspended from the bridge.
Five men, aged between 35 and 40, and five women, aged between 25 and 42, were arrested in connection and further enquiries are ongoing.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.