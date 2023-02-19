News you can trust since 1873
The 11 dog breeds most likely to be stolen in the UK, and how to protect your pet

The dog breeds which are most commonly stolen in the UK, and how to protect your pet

By Ginny Sanderson
8 minutes ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 11:38am

For most dog owners, pets are part of the family and the idea of having your beloved four-legged friend stolen hardly bears thinking about. However, it is important to consider how to keep your pet safe, as sadly dog theft is on the rise.

UK insurance provider ADT has found out which dog breeds are most at risk of theft, following FOI requests to each UK police force. It has also provided advice for owners. Firstly, it’s vital to microchip your pet, which can help to easily identify and quickly return them if they are stolen or lost. Be careful when posting on social media – keep your privacy settings high, don’t post live from your location, and be wary of strangers asking questions about your dog.

Get a dog sitter and install home security if you’re leaving the dog at home for long periods of time. It gives your pet company they require and also acts as a deterrant to thieves. Finally, when walking the dog, try and walk in a pair if possible. Walking on your own could make you a potentially easy target for thieves – especially in the dark.

Peggy the pug named the UK’s ugliest dog in competition

1. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Also known as Staffies, Staffordshire Bull Terriers are the dog breed which is most reported stolen, with 287 thefts recorded in the UK between 2017 to 2021.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Chihuahua

The tiny but mighty chihuahua is the second most stolen dog breed, with 134 reports of thefts.

Photo: Getty Images

3. French Bulldog

Stocky and full of character, French Bulldogs have soared in popularity in recent years. However, they are the third most stolen pup, with 110 thefts recorded.

Photo: Getty Images

4. German Shepherd

You might not think a German Shepherd would be that straightforward to steal, but there are 91 reports of thefts of this breed, also known as the Alsatian

Photo: Getty Images

