The theft took place overnight on Thursday evening.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in the Bathgate area.

The theft took place on Fitzallan Place between 9pm on Thursday, 17 March, and 9am on Friday, 18 March.

The suspect broke into a house and stole the key to a black Audi Q7, reg WM17 HPZ, before driving away in the stolen car.

Detective Sergeant Lynn Myles, of Livingston CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this incident, or possible private CCTV footage, to please come forward.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to remind residents to by extra vigilant with their home and vehicle security at all times.

“Anyone who may have seen this vehicle since Thursday night is urged to contact officers.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0928 of 18 March.”