ShrimpWreck’s premises on Figgate Lane were broken into overnight on Tuesday 30 November.

The thieves were caught on CCTV, and ShrimpWreck’s founder and owner, Ewen Hutchison, 31, is hopeful that they will be caught by police.

However, he estimated that replacing the hobs and repairing the damage would cost the business at least two thousand pounds.

Ewen has already purchased more alarms and locks for the premises, and is even planning to buy extra security cameras, in order to ward off any more thieves.

He said: "ShrimpWreck is a small business and it’s not really something we can afford happening to us. It can’t happen again”.

ShrimpWreck’s initial incarnation first launched in 2016, at a small pop-up stand in Edinburgh’s Waverley Station.

Ewen Hutchison outside the Shrimpwreck Seafood Hut, before the break-in.

The independent seafood purveyor has popped up in many locations across Scotland since then, but only opened its first permanent premises in October this year.

The timing of the break-in particularly affected Ewen after he invested a great deal into bringing the new outlet to life.

He said: "I’ve put nearly every penny into it, so for that to happen after a month - it was just horrendous”.

However, after posting about the break-in on social media, the business has since been flooded with supportive messages and offers of help from the local community.

Neighbouring businesses have been helping to clean up the damage, and Ewen has even been contacted by other restaurants, who have offered to loan equipment to the seafood restaurant.

Ewen has urged locals to support not only ShrimpWreck, but all small businesses around Edinburgh, as he said: “We’ve all had a really hard year”.

Police confirmed that an investigation is currently underway.

Inspector William Falconer said: "Police were made aware of a break in to a property on Figgate Lane, Edinburgh, that took place overnight between Tuesday, 30 November and Wednesday, 1 December, 2021.

"A small quantity of cash was stolen and there were no injuries.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing to trace those responsible."

