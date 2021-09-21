Officers in West Lothian are appealing for information following a theft by housebreaking in West Calder.

The incident happened sometime between 10pm on Sunday, 19 September, and 7.45am on Monday, 20 September, entry was forced to a property on Limefield Road and keys to a black Audi A5 were stolen which were then used to steal the same vehicle from the driveway of the property.

The car stolen is described as being a black Audi A5 that slightly resembles an Audi S5, with S5 alloy wheels and badges fitted and registration number WU10 XEK.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Ross Collett of West Lothian CID said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge anyone who may have seen this vehicle since Sunday evening to contact police as soon as possible.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and recording via dashcam footage, I would encourage you to check you footage for anything of relevance.

“Although the property was secure, I would also like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners to review their security- make sure to keep your doors and windows locked at all times.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0549 of 20 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.