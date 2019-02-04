Thieves steal £45,000 Audi from Edinburgh home after housebreaking

Thieves stole a £45,000 Audi car after breaking in to a home overnight in the south-west of Edinburgh and taking the owner’s keys.

The incident happened some time between 2:15am and 7am at an address in Bonaly Wester.

Thieves broke into the Edinburgh home overnight before taking the Audi car

The car keys were taken from inside the house to steal the grey Audi RS3 with registration number NJ67 PDU.

Police believe the car may also have been used in an attempted break-in at a home in Kings View Crescent, in the Ratho area, at about 3:30am.

Detective Sergeant David Simpson, of Edinburgh’s Community Investigation Unit, said: “One line of inquiry we are pursuing is that the vehicle has been stolen so that it may be used in other offences across the city, or elsewhere. As such, anyone who believes they have seen this car since the early hours of Monday morning is asked to contact police immediately.

“There is a chance that those responsible have put cloned or fake plates on the Audi and so if you see such a car that isn’t displaying the registration number NJ67 PDU, but believe the occupants to be acting suspiciously, then please also get in touch as a matter of urgency.

The Audi was stolen overnight. Pic: Police Scotland

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to this investigation is also urged to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Edinburgh CIU via 101 and quote incident number 438 of the 4th February. Alternatively, an anonymous report can also be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

