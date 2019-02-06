Thieves steal off-road motorcycle from East Lothian garden shed

Have your say

Thieves broke in to a garden shed in East Lothian overnight and stole an off-road motorcycle.

Police said the bike was stolen from a shed at Sauchenside Cottages in Patthead, some time between 10pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday.

Police are appealing following the theft of an off-road motrorcycle

It is described as a 2018 model STM SKF250cc motorcycle with an organge and black chassis, a number 18 motif and several stickers including one for Red Bull.

Officers have asked nyone who has seen this bike since Wednesday morning - or who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Sauchenside Cottages - to come forward.

Those with information should contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 544 of the 6th February.

