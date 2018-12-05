Thieves used pushchair to wheel away safe from Musselburgh day centre for OAPs

Callous thieves who targeted a day centre for OAPs used a pushchair to wheel away the safe - which held money raised for a Christmas lunch.

Detectives say the safe - containing £2,000 in cash - was taken from Hollies Day Centre in Musselburgh High Street on Sunday at about 7:30am.

A black pushchair was also taken and later recovered nearby on Eskside West, and officers believe it was used to cart the heavy strongbox.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh of East and Midlothian CID said: “This money included funds kindly donated by the local community, and we believe the centre was deliberately targeted because of this.

“It’s likely that the pushchair was used to carry the safe from the premises and we’re urging anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area of the High Street, Eskside East, Eskside West, or the adjoining bridges on Sunday morning, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital