Police officers are appealing for information following a third break-in in recent weeks at the Dragon House Takeaway in the Kirk Lane area of Livingston Village, West Lothian.

At around 12.45am on Wednesday, November 16, a glass door was smashed and cash was taken from the till. Two men entered the property with another man remaining outside. Officers are asking people in the area to come forward if they have private CCTV or door-bell footage.

Detective Inspector John Murphy, of Livingston CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this recent incident. We are appealing for anyone who has any information or may have seen anything suspicious before and after this incident to get in touch.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to anyone driving in the area who might have captured something on dash-cam that could help with our investigation.”

Previously, at around 2.15am on Saturday, November 12, glass in a door was smashed and a temporary till containing cash was taken from the takeaway. There was also a break-in at the Dragon House on November 6.