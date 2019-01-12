Third teenager charged following OAP handbag robbery in Gilmerton

A third teenager has been charged following a robbery in Gilmerton in which an elderly woman had her handbag stolen.

A 79-year-old woman had her handbag stolen from her in Newtoft Street during the evening of Tuesday 8 January and was assisted by a member of the public, one of whom recovered the bag and its contents.

As a result of the police enquiries and in addition, to the arrest of the 16 and 14 year old yesterday, a further 16-year-old male has now been arrested and has been held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 14th January.

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said, ‘Three males have now been arrested in connection to the robbery. This type of incident is extremely rare and I want to reassure the public that officers will be continuing patrols in the Liberton and Gilmerton Area, I would like to thank the local community for all of their help during the investigation.”

