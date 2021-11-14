Three arrested after robbery on Princes Street

Officers attended the scene following reports of a robbery just before 4pm on Friday November 12.

Police Scotland have confirmed that three people have been arrested after two men were robbed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a robbery on Princes Street in Edinburgh shortly after 3.45pm on Friday, 12 November where two men were robbed of a two figure sum of cash and personal effects.

Three men aged 17, 18 and 20, were arrested and then released

