Three arrested after robbery on Princes Street
Three people have been arrested following a robbery on Princes Street.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 9:42 am
Officers attended the scene following reports of a robbery just before 4pm on Friday November 12.
Police Scotland have confirmed that three people have been arrested after two men were robbed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a robbery on Princes Street in Edinburgh shortly after 3.45pm on Friday, 12 November where two men were robbed of a two figure sum of cash and personal effects.
"Three men aged 17, 18 and 20, were arrested and then released.
"Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.”