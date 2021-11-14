Three arrested after robbery on Princes Street

Three people have been arrested following a robbery on Princes Street.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 9:42 am

Officers attended the scene following reports of a robbery just before 4pm on Friday November 12.

Police Scotland have confirmed that three people have been arrested after two men were robbed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a robbery on Princes Street in Edinburgh shortly after 3.45pm on Friday, 12 November where two men were robbed of a two figure sum of cash and personal effects.

Three men aged 17, 18 and 20, were arrested and then released

"Three men aged 17, 18 and 20, were arrested and then released.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.”