Three men with weapons in Lochend spark Edinburgh armed police response

One person has been arrested after police were called out to Lochend this afternoon following a report of three males carrying weapons.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh received a report of three males in the Lochend Road and Sleigh Drive area in possession of weapons.

Police have arrested one person in connection with the incident. Pic: Jock Burns

"Officers responded to the scene and one man was arrested.

"Inquiries into this incident are continuing."

Eyewitnesses in the area have described seeing Lochend Park surrounded by police.

One told the Evening News: We drove past and there was a police car on the roundabout, and armed police officers on foot.

"There were also two police officers stationed at each corner in Lochend."